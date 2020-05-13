Phillip Schofield has discovered a surprising downside to the coronavirus lockdown. Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday, the TV star shared his latest dilemma with co-host Holly Willoughby and viewers, before the show got underway. Phillip revealed that as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, his wardrobe team had left out an array of outfits for him to choose from before they went into self-isolation. But, as a result, and given the length of time lockdown has continued, his shirts now all feature hanger creases on the shoulders.

It gave Holly the chance to quip about his new haircut, after the star enlisted the help of his wife Stephanie earlier this week to give him a trim. Taking to Instagram stories, the presenter revealed to his more than three million fans that he was cutting his hair after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had confirmed that salons would not be opening until 4 July "at the very earliest". "July? Sod that!" he wrote in one of his Stories.

Phillip is self-isolating with his wife and two daughters

Phillip is self-isolating at home near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire with Stephanie and their two daughters, Ruby and Molly. The 58-year-old star came out as gay in February via a statement on his Instagram account. Of his decision to share his news, Phillip said: "This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside word that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing my family."

Stephanie and Phil met while both working at the BBC, when he was working on children's television and she as a production assistant. The couple got married at Scotland's Ackergill Tower in 1993 and celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 2018. They have remained on very close terms, following Phillip’s announcement.