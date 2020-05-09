This Morning's Phillip Schofield clarifies moving out reports as he is pictured with wife Stephanie at marital home The This Morning presenter posted a picture with his family on Friday

Phillip Schofield reportedly moved out of his marital home near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire and into a new flat in London last month, but he was pictured with his wife Stephanie and daughters Ruby and Molly at their family home over the bank holiday weekend - indicating that they are all still living together.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Phillip shared a picture of himself posing alongside his family and daughter Ruby's boyfriend Will following a fun game of Murder Mystery. "Murder Mystery night... we're all in character and taking it very seriously," he captioned the snap, which was taken in the garden of his £2million home.

Earlier in the day, Phillip had shared a photo of himself dressed in character on his Instagram stories. For the fun game, the father-of-two had to play Eli Cronenberg, who is described as a film director who plays it cool with "a black shirt unbuttoned at the neck and rolled up at the elbows, blue jeans and designer cowboy boots."

MORE: See inside Phillip Schofield's house with wife Stephanie

The presenter's fans were delighted to see him with Stephanie and his two daughters. "Fab photo, and lovely to see you all enjoying time together, have fun!" one said. Whilst another fan correctly guessed that daughter Molly had been the murderer. "The lady in the black top did it with a stick, is my guess," to which Phil replied: "Turns out... she did!"

One follower, however, quizzed him about the fact that he had been pictured entering his new London flat last month, yet he was now back in Oxfordshire. "Where did you get that I moved out?" Phil asked the follower, before adding: "Oh yeah, the papers," followed by a laughing emoji and a thumbs up.

READ: Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe breaks silence as This Morning presenter admits he knew he was gay 27 years ago

Reports of Phil's new life in London surfaced in mid-April and days later he was pictured arriving at his London flat after finishing work at the This Morning studios. In late March he also seemed to share a clip from inside the new property, which has an incredible view of The Shard. In a "Clap For Carers" video Phillip shared to honour frontline workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak, the 58-year-old could be heard clapping whilst panning the camera to the window, with The Shard visible in the background.