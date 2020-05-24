Eamonn Holmes reveals he has rarely seen son Jack during lockdown – despite living together

This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been self-isolating at their Surrey home with their son Jack since mid-March. But although it's just been the three of them, it seems Eamonn has rarely seen his 18-year-old son.

Taking part on Instagram live, Eamonn told his followers that even though they live together, he only sees him when they take part in a family Zoom call.

Eamonn has said he loves to get together with all his children and their partners

"I love getting my kids together, all four of them and their partners," he said before confessing: "Funny enough the 18-year-old who lives in this house somewhere, we're not sure where, he keeps odd hours, goes to bed in the early hours of the morning and then gets up in the early hours of the afternoon, but apparently he has his little room where he's 'studying' above the garage but I never see him until we have a family conference on zoom and then he pops up and then I remember he lives in the house with us."

The 60-year-old also opened up about wife Ruth, calling her "domestic goddess". "She's a domestic goddess, she scrubs and she cleans this house, she really keeps us all together here and she's spending a lot of time designing her clothes for her QVC range, I don't really understand it but that's what she's doing," he said.

Talking about COVID-19 and not being able to see their mothers, Eamonn explained: "She tends to be very anxious about this, she's very worried about her mother who is on lockdown in a care home and she can't see her so they wave to each other through a window."

The presenter with his 92-year-old mother

He continued: "But I feel worse about my mother because she is very frail, sharp as a tack, 92 years of age but does not use technology. Obviously I can't get to see her but the odd time I can get a phone to her and the wonderment, she doesn’t like technology, but the fact I can see her on something like this (video chat) is good."