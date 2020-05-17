Eamonn Holmes admitted to something that many of his fans can relate to in a new post on Instagram over the weekend. The This Morning star shared a sweet photo of his wife Ruth Langsford hugging their dog Maggie in the park, and wrote alongside it: "Ok, I admit it, sometimes I get jealous that she doesn't hug me like that. Ruth and Maggie." Comments soon followed from the TV presenter's followers, with one writing: "I hear that a lot from my husband," while another wrote: "No woman hugs her husband like they hug their dogs so don't feel left out." A third added: "Aww I don't look at my husband how I look at my dog either. Or my husband doesn't look at me like my dog does."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Eamonn Holmes gatecrashes Ruth Langsford's Loose Women interview

Eamonn Holmes shared a lovely photo of Ruth Langsford and their dog Maggie

Maggie is the much-loved rescue dog of Ruth and Eamonn, and earlier in the year the Irish TV presenter opened up about their family's journey adopting her from the Dog's Trust. In footage posted on Instagram, he explained: "I think of how we adopted her, we rescued her from the Dog's Trust... Our son Jack, who would have been eight, he so wanted a dog, so we went down to the Dog's Trust and I see this beautiful little black doggie and I thought, 'That's really nice,' so I took some video and showed it to Ruth, and she said, 'I'm not sure, we'll have to go and see the dog,' so we went and the dog was gone. The dog was adopted, naturally enough."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares look inside her chic living room

Eamonn and Ruth adopted Maggie after their son Jack fell in love with her

He continued: "Then we went back again two weeks later and [as we were leaving] one of the handlers who came through the door had a little black dog on the lead. She jumped on our son Jack who fell to his knees and I said, 'That looks like the dog I saw two weeks ago,' and she said, 'Magdelene? She was adopted but then the lady who adopted her got a full time job and couldn't keep her.' Well, we weren't leaving. We did all the papers, all the forms, and then a week later we got Maggie. She's been the most wonderful, beautiful, gorgeous gift."

READ: Ola Jordan shows off her family's impressive swimming pool

Eamonn and Ruth live with Maggie and their 18-year-old son Jack in Surrey, and have been sharing updates with fans during their time in isolation. While they are staying indoors for the majority of the time, the TV duo are commuting to London once a week to present the Friday edition of This Morning. While a lot of television shows have been postponed during the coronavirus crisis, the award-winning ITV daytime show has stayed on air, and is focusing on bringing the latest COVID-19 news to viewers, as well as helping to take people's minds off of the virus with light-hearted entertainment.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.