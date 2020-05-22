Eamonn Holmes has hailed his wife Ruth Lansgford, describing her as a "strong individual" when it comes to their different interviewing techniques. Speaking to Suzi Perry during an Instagram Live on Thursday, the doting husband opened up about their on-screen chemistry as he was questioned about their questioning styles – which has seen Eamonn interrupt his This Morning partner live on TV on various occasions. "Despite what people say, Ruth is never a victim, never a pushover – never anything," he said. "She is a strong individual and we have a good healthy relationship."

"It's not that we agree on everything," he added. "As a matter of fact, she doesn't agree on anything that I say – I say black, she says white. She makes a point of deliberately disagreeing with me, which is very annoying." On making their on-screen partnership work, the 60-year-old claims it's down to the respect they both hold for each other. "Relationships as we all know are complex, and they are quirky at times," he admitted. "Whatever it is, it works. At the end of the day, we love each other, we respect each other."

The couple host This Morning on Fridays

However, Eamonn did refer to Ruth as the "goody two-shoes" of the pair. "Ruth is the goody two-shoes, she will do exactly what you were told like in school," he claimed. "I call her the lovely Ruth, she is very nice to people, very professional. She just draws the line with me… it is what it is. We do things differently. Thankfully, a lot of people seem to like it, a lot of people also don't get it. At least we're real, which is a very unusual thing in broadcast."

Meanwhile, the TV couple, who have been married since 2010, have been appearing on This Morning as well as Loose Women each week amid the coronavirus pandemic – something, which has certainly brought some normality into their lives. "Things for Ruth are different, she had Loose Women yesterday," he explained. "She does two editions of that, one live and one recorded which is out today.

The TV stars have been married since 2010

"Then we have This Morning tomorrow so from my point of view, This Morning once a week has been sort of a lifeline in terms of keeping you engaged, keeping you feeling purposeful. Next week, its half term, so Ruth and I will be on Monday to Friday."

On how working has kept him sane, Eamonn revealed: "It gets you out of the house. I don't know who really watches it when the weather is good, I don't think you sit in and watch daytime TV but you would like to think you provide a service and sanity. Then I always remember so many people don't always have a garden, then so many people are immobile, elderly or lonely – TV is their friend."

