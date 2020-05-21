Eamonn Holmes has revealed these past few months have been very "stressful" for both him and his wife Ruth Langsford. Speaking to Suzi Perry during an Instagram Live, the This Morning host confessed being apart from his mum Josephine has been difficult during the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm alright like everybody else it's bit of Groundhog Day," he shared. "You try to be productive, you try to do things… but nobody earns any money but you do these things to [keep going]. The main thing is to keep well. I miss family, I miss not getting back to Belfast. I worry about my mum and all sorts of things like that."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes reveals how much he's missing his mum

Opening up about his wife, he added: "Ruth's mum is in a care home, and you know she can't visit her – so it's stressful, even for a lot of people. Sometimes you can be induced to the lovely weather, but it's all really an illusion." The TV couple, who live in Surrey, have been appearing on This Morning as well as Loose Women each week – which has certainly brought some normality into their lives. "Things for Ruth are different, she had Loose Women yesterday," he explained. "She does two editions of that, one live and one recorded which is out today.

Eamonn and his mum Josie

"Then we have This Morning tomorrow so from my point of view, This Morning once a week has been sort of a lifeline in terms of keeping you engaged, keeping you feeling purposeful. Next week, it's half term, so Ruth and I will be on Monday to Friday." On how working has kept him sane, Eamonn explained: "It gets you out of the house. I don't know who really watches it when the weather is good, I don't think you sit in and watch daytime TV but you would like to think you provide a service and sanity. Then I always remember so many people don't always have a garden, then so many people are immobile, elderly or lonely – TV is their friend."

