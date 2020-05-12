Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share an incredible photo of himself as a teenager in 1978, and the This Morning star has barely changed since his sixth form days! It's not often we see photographs of Eamonn as a lad, and his latest post certainly did not disappoint. In the caption, the doting dad wrote: "A classmate just sent me this. Part of St Malachy's College Sixth Form in 1978. I'm 18 and in there somewhere. But where?"

Needless to say, famous faces and fans alike were quick to spot Eamonn. The star's wife, Ruth Langsford, wrote: "Bottom right obvs [sic]. So much hair!" Mollie King added: "Brilliant pic!" "Wow Mr Holmes that's so easy! You never change!" noted one fan, with another adding: "Front row on the end right side. You haven't changed much."

Can you spot Eamonn?

Eamonn is currently self-isolating at home with wife Ruth, their son Jack, and of course their beloved pet dog Maggie, and the presenter has made sure to keep himself busy during the lockdown, recently revealing that he is helping to support foodbanks in Manchester during these uncertain times.

Earlier in the month, he wrote on Instagram: "Socially distanced from my fellow @manchesterunitedfoundation Trustees but working on supplying Manchester Foodbanks and #NHS workers with tens of thousands of meals. Proud to be part of it."

His post generated a huge number of comments, with Ruth leading the way, posting three clapping hands emojis. What's more, Eamonn took the time to read the responses, replying to one lady who wrote: "Can I just say something without sounding ungrateful, I work for the nhs and my daughter in law is an icu nurse and we all appreciate everyone's kindness. We would much rather any donations of food etc went to the more needy. We all get paid and we all feed ourselves every other time. I know no one expects anything but I really do think it would be better going to those who have lost an income xxx thank you do much for your hard work tho x this is only my opinion x." [sic]

"Understand J..." the 60-year-old answered. "We debated this but food provision at Nightingale for instance was only snack food. Some people's families needed looked after as well.... but appreciate your view. Thank you."

