Dawn French treated her Twitter followers to a rare glimpse into her home life with her "true love" on Tuesday morning. The Vicar of Dibley star, who tied the knot with Mark Bignell back in 2013, shared a gorgeous selfie with her adorable Jack Russell Terrier. "True love #goodie," she simply captioned the picture, which showed her cuddled up to her pet pooch.

Dawn French shared this snap with her pet dog

Fans rushed to heap praise on the post, with one writing: "Ah that's a lovely picture to start of the morning." Another gushed: "So beautiful, unconditional love always, no judging you. You look so cute together. Love my dog to bits and love his cuddles. xxx." A third post read: "Beautiful photo there's nothing like a dog's love, one of ours comes to lay with us every morning for a while it's the best feeling x."

The cute snap comes one month after Dawn marked her seventh wedding anniversary with her husband Mark in a very special way. Taking to her Twitter page, the 62-year-old actress posted a gorgeous photo of the sweet gift her husband gave her to mark the occasion amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "#7thweddanniv Copper heart from him. Yeah," she captioned the post. The photo itself saw a beautiful copper wire shaped heart placed next to two beautiful white flowers.

Meanwhile, Dawn was previously married to Sir Lenny Henry for 25 years; they split in 2010. In 2016, Dawn opened up about her life following her split from Lenny, telling the Sunday Times: "I remarried and I married a very cheerful man, and I've come to realise just how important cheerfulness is – it's a wonderful thing." The actress has previously praised Mark's role in the transition period that followed her divorce. "I thought, 'Oh God, what do I do now? Do I have to do dating? How repulsive. I'll have to buy new pants,'" she said. "I did do some dating and it was excruciating and difficult as I'm not an accomplished flirter. Then, bang, I met somebody else. I started to claim my life back. It's a life with him."

