After weeks in lockdown, James Martin became the latest celebrity who was brave enough to pick up some scissors and clippers in order to give one of his pet dogs a haircut. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the celebrity chef shared two cute pictures of his adorable pooch Ralph after the transformation. "‪Not happy but now he can see... DIY dog haircut," James joked in the caption.

Several of the star's fans applauded his efforts, with one dog groomer writing: "Good job! And I'm a dog groomer! X." Another follower wrote: "Looking cute, a precision cut indeed." A third post read: "I shaved my neighbour's dog! Had to be done." A fourth person remarked: "Oh bless him he looks gorgeous."

During the coronavirus pandemic, the chef has been isolating with his girlfriend, TV producer Louise Davies, and their pet dogs in their lovely country home in Hampshire. The couple, who have been dating since 2011, tend to keep a low-profile, with James rarely speaking about his girlfriend in public or sharing photos of her on social media.

Earlier this year, James revealed that giving up on the chance to settle down and raise a family is one of his biggest regrets. In an interview with Prima, the former Strictly contestant confessed that his dedication to work outweighed his desire to take the "conventional" route. "The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it," he confessed. "I look at my mates and they're all married with kids, and that's not the case for me because I've been so focused on work."

Although he made quite the sacrifice, James admitted he would still pick the same path if he got to do it all over again. "The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact," he added. "But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it's made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?"

