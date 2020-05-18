Saira Khan has expanded her family! The Loose Women star has welcomed a new addition in the form of an adorable pet dog. Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, the 50-year-old shared a series of snaps of the pooch playing with her two children, Zac and Amara. "So can I now introduce you to the latest edition to our family - meet our #cavachon puppy Vera," the doting mum wrote.

Saira Khan and her family have welcomed a new pet

"She's eight weeks old and we are so in love with her. She completes our family. #dog #puppy #cavachon - thank you @sianrees_x and your mum Delyth for being the most perfect owners and giving Vera a loving start." And it seems little Vera already had a playdate lined up as Eamonn Holmes replied: "Congratulations guys. What a special day and what a gorgeous looking doggie… Looking forward to Vera and Maggie meeting."

Upon seeing the post, Nadia Sawalha also wrote: "OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!" Ayda Field added: "So cute!!!" One fan remarked: "Congratulations on your new edition to your family Vera, she will bring you soooo much joy." Another wrote: "Awww she's gorgeous, lots of happiness wished for you all xx."

The happy news comes shortly after Saira celebrated her milestone 50th birthday. On Friday evening, the TV star and the rest of the Loose Women cast came together to celebrate her special day over a Zoom call when Christine Lampard's husband Frank decided to gatecrash the celebrations! "My 50th – it's been an emotional day and has ended on the biggest high with a zoom chat with the @loosewomen gang with the great @franklampard popping in to wish me a Happy Birthday," the birthday girl gushed. "Thank you @christinelampard for that amazing birthday present."

