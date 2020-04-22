Andy Murray and wife Kim share gorgeous sunny photo with their pet dogs in the garden The tennis star has two adorable border terriers

Andy Murray and his wife Kim have given fans another rare insight into their home life – this time with their adorable border terriers, Maggie May and Rusty! Taking part in the Guide Dogs charity's virtual tea party on Tuesday, the couple happily posed for a selfie with their pooches as they enjoyed a cup of tea on their outdoor patio. Along with the likes of Julie Walters and Hugh Bonneville, the tennis star and his spouse were attempting to hold the world's biggest virtual tea party in a bid to raise money for the struggling charity whilst bagging a Guinness World Record.

Like the rest of the UK, Andy is in lockdown at the moment, and he's spending the time with his family in their beautiful Surrey residence. He married long-time girlfriend Kim in 2015 after ten years together and they went on to welcome daughter Sophia the following year. The lovebirds are also parents to two-year-old Edie and five-month-old son Teddy.

In recent weeks, Andy, 32, has been keeping up his fans' spirits with a series of Instagram posts and challenges. Recently, the two-time Wimbledon champion asked his followers to try to hit a tennis ball between themselves and a family member one hundred times, filming a rare video with Kim in order to demonstrate their skill at the task.

"The 100 volley challenge," Andy wrote in the caption. "There was no fighting or bickering during the filming of this video." Then referencing Roger Federer and his wife Mirka, he added: "I think the last volley was aimed at my head though... enjoy. I can't be the only one who wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together... #100volleychallenge #stayhome #tennisathome."

Meanwhile, Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament. The cancellation of Wimbledon this year due to the coronavirus pandemic was a blow to tennis fans and put hopes of Andy making a victorious comeback on hold.

