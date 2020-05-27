Vernon Kay has been brushing up on his DIY skills during lockdown. This week the TV star took to Twitter to share his latest home hack after facing an ongoing battle with his local squirrels! Vernon shared a photo of his black rubbish bin which has a large hole chewed in the lid. "Not this time Mr Squirrel!!" Vernon wrote, having covered the hole, the lid and the bottom of the bin with wire meshing. "Lockdown job number 247. (Proofing the bins!) Seems to have worked so far!!"

While fans were impressed by Vernon's inventive solution, the majority were stunned by the damage the squirrels had managed to cause. "Jeez, what kind of squirrels are they?!" one enquired, while another remarked: "That's some mighty squirrel you have there! Mine just hides its nuts in my plant pot!" A third suggested it might in fact be the work of rats, but Vernon replied: "Definitely squirrels. CCTV caught them!!"

Vernon, 46, shares his Buckinghamshire home with wife, Strictly host Tess Daly, and their two daughters, Phoebe, 15, and ten-year-old Amber. The couple have been married since September 2003, tying the knot at St Mary's Church in Horwich, Vernon's hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. The couple travelled in style between the two venues in an old fashioned VW camper van. They started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4, and Vernon previously told Digital Spy that they "instantly had such a blast together".

Their relationship has come under scrutiny in the past, with Vernon previously admitting to texting glamour model Rhian Sugden in 2010 and again in 2015. But after more than 20 years together, the couple remain stronger than ever. “Marriage is a work in progress,” Tess, 51, told The Times in 2017. “Vernon and I are just people, at the end of the day."