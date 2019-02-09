Tess Daly and Vernon Kay make rare appearance at BAFTA gala Such a gorgeous couple!

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly looked pretty in pink at Friday night's BAFTA gala, as she made a rare public appearance with her husband Vernon Kay. The couple - who have two children together - looked happy and relaxed as they posed on the red carpet at The Savoy. Although we're used to seeing Tess, 49, on Strictly duties - Vernon, 44, has been absent from our screens for a while, so it was wonderful to see the pair enjoying a night out together! Tess looked sensational in her hot pink dress with ruffle detail, and Vernon was a picture of cool in his navy suit.

Vernon and Tess share a beautiful family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with their two daughters – Phoebe and Amber – after tying the knot in 2003. They celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary together in September 2018. Tess recently talked to HELLO! about their family life at home after work, revealing: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum,' she said.

A host of other celebrities joined Vernon and Tess at the special event, including Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe, Tom Hiddleston, Joanna Lumley and Patrick Stewart. The awards will take place on Sunday evening, with nominees in attendance including Olivia Colman, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Richard E. Grant and Rachel Weisz. We can't wait!

