Tess Daly and Vernon Kay look so in love during rare appearance together at Wimbledon

Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay looked completely smitten with each other in a rare display of public affection during day three at Wimbledon on Wednesday. The TV couple, who have been married since 2003, are seldom pictured at events together, but made an exception for the prestigious tennis tournament, which they have attended every year for the past three years.

Tess and Vernon have been married for 16 years

Sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court, Tess and Vernon only appeared to have eyes for each other as they laughed and joked in-between all the action. As Vernon sat with his arm around his wife of 16 years, Tess sweetly leaned in to snuggle closer to her husband. The couple were even caught on camera affectionately playing with each other's fingers. The Strictly Come Dancing host looked beautiful in a pastel pink one-shoulder dress which flared into an elegant A-line skirt. It also featured a pretty lace overlay. Vernon meanwhile looked dapper in a navy suit paired with a matching tie and powder blue shirt.

The couple were joined by an array of famous faces, including the Duchess of Cambridge's parents – Carole and Michael Middleton, Mary Berry and The Hunger Games actor Sam Claflin. Day three of the action saw British hopeful Heather Watson suffer a 7-5, 6-1 defeat against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit. While British number one Kyle Edmund will play Spain's Fernando Verdasco in his second round match.

Vernon and Tess share a beautiful family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with their two daughters – Phoebe and Amber. They celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary together in September 2018. Tess recently talked to HELLO! about their family life at home after work, revealing: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum,' she said.

