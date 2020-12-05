Tess Daly gives rare insight into parenting style with daughters Amber and Phoebe The Strictly Come Dancing host shares her children with husband Vernon Kay

Tess Daly tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, but occasionally she shares snippets of her home life and how she is raising her daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber, with husband Vernon Kay.

Back in May, Tess revealed that she and Vernon like to encourage their daughters to make healthy choices when it comes to snacking.

MORE: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's top parenting secret revealed

Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram alongside a plate of fresh ingredients to make a smoothie, she wrote: "Some days I could do with a little energy boost. Especially those days that fall between Monday - Friday… Homeschooling days.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vernon Kay sends sweet message to daughters on I'm a Celebrity

"I find that making smoothies with wholesome ingredients and eating healthily in front of the children really encourages them to reach for the good stuff too and it stops them asking for chocolate."

Tess has also opened up to HELLO!, revealing that she makes sure she is as available to her kids as she can be and enjoys nothing more than spending time with them when she's not at work.

She said: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's family

MORE: Everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity's Vernon Kay and wife Tess Daly's romance

Tess Daly opened up about encouraging her daughters to eat healthily

If Tess is pulled away from her family due to work commitments, she tries hard to make it up to her girls.

"When I do Strictly Come Dancing over the winter period I am away on the Saturday so I try and make up for it the rest of the time. 'What do you want to do today kids? Here's a full list of activities!' Trying to make up for the fact that I am not there on the Saturday for the rest of the year," she said on the Scummy Mummies podcast last October.

"I try and stress to them the importance that I go to work, my mum went to work and it's what I know and they do understand that it's important and it defines you as a person. They don't mind coming sometimes to watch."

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's Vernon Kay reduces Tess Daly to tears

The Strictly host shares daughters Amber and Phoebe with husband Vernon Kay

Tess is adamant about stressing the importance of working hard to ensure she and Vernon keep their children grounded.

"You can't make their life too easy because you remove their will to succeed," the TV star shared in a 2019 interview with You magazine. "I'd hate to have a spoilt brat – I'd think I hadn't done my job properly. I want them to be appreciative."

She continued: "Right now, we're setting up a pocket money system with my eldest. We're doing rewards and we've explained that we can't buy her everything."

MORE: Vernon Kay in trouble over I'm A Celebrity wedding vow renewal story

Tess and Vernon are careful not to raise spoilt children

Tess and Vernon, 46, also limit the amount of time their daughters spend on technology. In a previous interview with Made for Mums, Tess explained: "I won't let my daughters go on screens at least half an hour before bed because I think it stimulates them a little bit.

"And if my 10-year-old is Googling or looking on YouTube then she's got to do it in a room where we're present. We've put all the child safety settings in place, but you still can't predict what might turn up on a YouTube or Google search."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.