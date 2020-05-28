Lorraine Kelly paid a touching tribute to hospital staff who are looking after her dad John after he was admitted to hospital earlier this week. The Good Morning Britain star's 79-year-old father fell ill with a non-coronavirus related condition and had to be admitted for treatment. But due to lockdown restrictions, Lorraine has been unable to travel from her home in Buckinghamshire to visit him in Scotland.

Speaking on GMB on Thursday, she said: "I would just like to say my own thanks to all the staff at Hairmyres Hospital, especially in Ward 13 where they are looking after my dad. Thank you for your patience and all of your hard work and everything you do. It's much, much appreciated."

Earlier this week, the 60-year-old shared her heartache at not being able to visit her elderly parents: "It's really difficult because my mum and dad are up in Scotland and my poor wee dad has just been taken into hospital," she said on BBC Radio Scotland's Off The Ball show. "It's not corona-related thank God, but that's been really worrying because of course I can't see him. And you know what your parents are like.

"I phone them up and they say 'we're fine, we're fine, we're fine' and you know they are really not. You just want to see their wee faces. It's been difficult and everybody is exactly the same, we are all in the same boat." In March, Lorraine revealed that her dad was battling a lung infection and was in a "high risk" group for Covid-19.

Lorraine Kelly's dad is in hospital with a non-coronavirus related condition

Last year, the TV star praised the NHS for saving her dad’s life after he was injured in a fall and broke his ankle. He developed a serious infection after undergoing surgery at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, where medics went “above and beyond the call of duty”, according to Lorraine. She said: "He was lucky to get such excellent treatment from the NHS. They say they’re just doing their job, and it’s this response that is typical of our humble heroes."

