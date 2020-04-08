Kym Marsh opened up to Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday morning about one of the most challenging aspects of her life in lockdown – missing her partner. The Coronation Street star revealed that her boyfriend, Scott Ratcliff, who is an Army Major, has had his deployment extended due to the coronavirus, so the pair will have to wait even longer than they expected to spend time together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kym Marsh reveals army boyfriend isn't returning home as planned

The 43-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain via video link for the chat with Lorraine, who asked the former Hear'Say singer about the couple's long-distance relationship. The presenter said: "You haven't seen your partner Scott for such a long time because he's in Afghanistan. I know you have to get used to long separations if you're with someone from the armed forces whose been deployed, but that's hard Kym, that's real tough."

MORE: Inside the homes of Good Morning Britain stars Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan & more

Kym shot to fame on Popstars back in 2000

Kym, who sat with her daughter Polly, nine, on her lap, responded: "Yeah it's hard, it was hard anyway, but it's even more so now because obviously you just want to be with your partner, don't you, at times like this you need to support each other and actually, he and a lot of the other boys have been delayed coming back because of it, they've been extended." The actress went on to share how long it had been since she'd seen her beau, saying: "He should have been back this month, he's now not going to be back until next month.

READ: Kym Marsh no longer replacing Matt Baker on The One Show - find out why

We'll have done seven months by the time he comes back." Kym and Scott, 31, have been dating since July 2018 and spent time together at Christmas before he left for duty with the Parachute Regiment. Kym's previous relationships include marriages to Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, with whom she shares Polly, and EastEnders star Jack Ryder. Her oldest daughter Emilie gave birth to son Teddy last year, making Kym a proud grandmother.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.