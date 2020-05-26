Piers Morgan has shared a rare photo of his father in celebration of his birthday. The Good Morning Britain star took to Instagram to share a picture showing himself and daughter Elise posing with Glynne last year. He wrote: "Happy Birthday to my Dad, who looks younger than me every year. This pic was taken in St Tropez last year, where we would all have been again this week, doubtless celebrating with a long lunch in Club 55. Instead, we'll have to settle for a Zoom chat later... c'est la nouvelle vie."

Piers Morgan has shared a rare photo of his dad

"Wow!! He looks like your brother not your Dad! Good genes!" one follower remarked, while another added: "He actually does look younger!!!" A third added: "Your Dad? Wow! He doesn't look old enough. Happy birthday to him!"

MORE: Meet Piers Morgan's daughter Elise: see their sweet father-daughter relationship here

Glynne is not Piers’s biological father; the TV presenter’s dad Vincent died when Piers was just 11 months old, and Glynne became his step-father when he married his mum, Gabrielle. Piers, 55, also has a brother, Jeremy, who is two years older.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan and Dr Hilary butt heads on Good Morning Britain

Piers and GMB co-host Susanna Reid are currently enjoying a break from work over half-term, with Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins stepping in to front the show. Speaking last week, Piers admitted: "It's weird to have half term off when there's no half term. We're sort of having half term off from this [situation]. Everyone needs a bit of time out to think about all of this."

MORE: Dr Hilary surprises viewers with cheeky jibe towards GMB co-star

Piers recently reunited with his eldest son, Spencer

Just recently, Piers reunited with his 27-year-old son Spencer after three months apart. The pair posed for a photograph – stood two metres apart – which the star captioned: "Nice to see you again son, albeit from 2 metres. #3MonthReunion." Piers shares three sons with his ex-wife Marion: Spencer, Stanley, 22, and 19-year-old Albert. He and his second wife, fellow journalist Celia Walden, also share a daughter, Elise, who is eight years old.