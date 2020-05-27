Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard opens up about sweet reunion with his mum The TV presenter was reunited with his mum on Tuesday

Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard has opened up about the sweet reunion he had with his mum this week. Speaking to GMB medic Dr Mark Porter, the TV presenter revealed he had seen his mum on Tuesday for a socially distanced game of golf for the first time since lockdown was eased, but that it was "awful" not being able to give her a hug.

WATCH: Ben Shephard and his family playing golf

He began: "I was able to see my mum yesterday, socially distanced, we had a nice game of golf, which was lovely to see her, awful not being able to give her a hug though." The father-of-two is clearly a keen golfer judging by his Instagram, and it seems it runs in the family. As well as playing with his mum, the father-of-two often posts videos of him playing the sport with his sons in their garden.

Ben was previously seeing his parents over video calls during lockdown

After gushing about the reunion, the 45-year-old then told Dr Mark that his mum had in fact lost a couple of teeth while living in lockdown, and was keen to get the TV medic's advice. Ben explained: "My mum's lost a couple of teeth, they've fallen out during lockdown and she's lisping in quite a cute way, but [a viewer] says 'is there any news on dentists Mark?' because sorting our gnashers out, as my mum knows, is quite important."

Ben is presenting the breakfast show over the half-term while Piers Morgan and his co-star Susanna Reid take a week off. Talking about his GMB break, Piers previously said: "We're actually doing an extraordinary thing, Susanna, Hilary and I. We're actually going to have a week off," to which Susanna jokingly responded with faux outrage: "What? Are we even allowed out?! We're going to have half term off next week, even though of course there is no half term, but also it's been a long-haul hasn't it?"

