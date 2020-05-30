David Tennant's wife Georgia appears to have developed a secret friendship with a Hollywood actress – and we are all for this union! The mum-of-five shared a sweet video of her baby daughter Birdie crawling on Friday, and while the clip is undoubtedly adorable, there was one comment that particularly stood out. It seems that Georgia has grown close to her husband's former co-star – Jennifer Garner! The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past star was among the first to comment on Georgia's post, writing: "How is she already so big?" If you're wondering how they became friends, Jennifer starred opposite David in HBO comedy Camping.

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares milestone video of baby Birdie

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares rare family photos as she marks special occasion during lockdown

In the clip, Birdie was seen moving towards a singing teapot positioned on the sofa, her arms outstretched as she attempted to grab the toy and pull herself up onto her feet. Clad in a pretty floral onesie, the little girl looked adorable – and we can't believe how much she's grown!

David Tennant and Jennifer Garner starred together in 2018 comedy series Camping

MORE: David Tennant surprises with exciting news that he is returning to Doctor Who

The proud mother accompanied the sweet video with a witty caption, joking: "Like a true Brit she’s lured by the call of tea", before adding some comedy hashtags "#pottyforthepot #nowaitnotpotpot #butlikeateapot #notmybesthashtagwork #tired". Jennifer wasn't the only person to comment on the video, with Georgia's other followers also expressing their shock at how quickly time has gone. One fan replied: "Awwww cutest video. Wish us parents had a pause button, my eldest turned 18 on Weds, I'm sure it was only last week that he was this tiny!" Another added: "She can't be crawling and standing already!"

Georgia - who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, famed for playing the fifth Doctor - married actor David back in 2011; they met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode 'The Doctor's Daughter' in 2008. The couple are also doting parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and four-year-old Doris. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

