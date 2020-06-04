Has David Tennant’s seven-month-old daughter just made her TV debut? The Dr Who star is a father of five

It seems David Tennant's youngest daughter is destined for a life on camera! Wife Georgia Tennant took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photograph which seems to be a still for the actor’s upcoming TV project, Staged. The image sees Georgia cradling little Birdie, who was born in October, while holding a glass of wine and gazing out into the distance. David is sat beside her on the garden sofa holding a coffee mug, a bundle of nappies and wet wipes placed on the table in front of them. "Staged. #orisit #Staged @bbcone @infinityhill 10th June, 10:45. Drops on iPlayer from 11th," Georgia captioned the image.

Georgia Tennant shared a photo on Instagram in support of Staged

It might well have been Birdie's TV debut, but fans were distracted by another aspect of the photo entirely. "Is David drinking from a mug with his own face in it?!" one follower enquired, with another adding: "Does DT's mug have a picture of his face on it!? Cheers to you supermama!"

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia's secret friendship with Hollywood actress revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant and Michael Sheen star together in Staged

Staged is a six-part BBC sitcom about furloughed actors, led by David, Michael Sheen and Simon Evans. The official synopsis reads: "David Tennant and Michael Sheen (playing themselves) were due to star in a production of Six Characters In Search Of An Author in the West End.

MORE: David Tennant's wife shares intimate photo taken inside their family home

"The pandemic has put paid to that, but their director (Simon Evans - also playing himself) is determined not to let the opportunity pass him by. He knows how big a chance this is for him and turns his attention to cajoling his stars into rehearsing over the internet.

Georgia pictured with husband David and her father, fellow Dr Who star Peter Davison

"All they need to do is read the first scene, but throughout the series they come up against a multitude of oppositional forces: distraction, boredom, home-schooling and their own egos."

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia stuns fans with a photo of their young son's incredible hair

David, 49, and Georgia, 35, have been married since 2011; they met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode 'The Doctor's Daughter' in 2008. The couple are also doting parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and four-year-old Doris. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.