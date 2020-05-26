David Tennant surprises with exciting news that he is returning to Doctor Who The doting dad is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the Doctor

It has been revealed that David Tennant is returning to the Doctor Who universe. The former lead of the hit sci-fi show will star alongside Tom Baker in a brand new, audio drama from producers Big Finish, the Radio Times reports. David and Tom, who are the fourth and tenth Doctors respectively, are teaming up for "the first of an explosive new full-cast audio drama series" named Doctor Who: Out of Time.

The series is set to be released in August 2020, and further installments will see the return of different Doctors. Speaking about the exciting project, doting dad David said: "Tom Baker was obviously the first Doctor that I knew. I was small when he took over and I grew up through the seven years that he was the Doctor. I was a massive fan. I met him in John Menzies in Glasgow and he signed my book. I had a doll of him. All that. Tom Baker was very much the Doctor. There is something about the way he is associated with the character that seems utterly timeless."

An exciting Out of Time synopsis reads: "The Cathedral of Contemplation is an enigma, existing outside time. It turns through history, opening its doors across the universe to offer solace to those in need."

It continues: "Occasionally, the Doctor drops in – when he’s avoiding his destiny, it’s an ideal place to get some perspective. Only, he’s already there several lives earlier, so when dimension barriers break down, his past and present collide. And when the Daleks invade and commandeer the Cathedral, two Doctors must unite to stop them – or face extermination twice over!"

