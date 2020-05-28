Inside Phillip Schofield's stunning garden at Oxfordshire home The This Morning host lives with his wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters

Phillip Schofield continues to live with his wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters Molly and Ruby at their home in Oxfordshire, and on Wednesday, Phillip gave fans a look inside its stunning garden.

SEE: Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning London home where she is isolating

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield reveals glimpse of kitchen during lockdown

The This Morning host took to Instagram with a post promoting his new wine range with Craft Gin Club, and inadvertently revealed a blooming wisteria bush on the patio that wraps around the windows of the property.

MORE: 16 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens

Phillip Schofield revealed his garden on Instagram

Phillip previously gave an alternative view of the patio earlier on this month, when he shared a photo of himself with Stephanie, their children Molly and Ruby, and Ruby's boyfriend Will enjoying a murder mystery night, with the caption, "Murder mystery night, we're all in character and taking it very seriously." The photo showed a concrete patio with a white wooden dining table and chairs and an enormous cream parasol, while the wisteria was seen climbing up the height of the building.

The family also have a large BBQ in the garden. Phillip gave fans a look when he posted an Instagram Story showing the seafood dinner that he was making for the family. He started with a photo of the starter, fried scampi served in a blue and white china cup with a napkin wrapped around the inside, and then showed off his main course, "Giant red Mozambique prawns!", adding that his BBQ "needs a good clean".

At the side of the patio, there's a large circular trampoline, which Phillip showed off while filming. He posted a Boomerang of him jumping on it and wrote, "You have to have fun when you're filming." It's overlooked by the conservatory, where Phillip has previously recorded from, showing the trampoline in the background.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.