Over seven months on from their wedding day, Lisa Faulkner has revealed the "honeymoon phase" with husband John Torode is still going strong – even during lockdown! Speaking in this week's Radio Times, the former EastEnders star Lisa gushed: "It's funny that nearly half of our marriage has been in lockdown. It's a good job I like him!" The couple, who met during the filming of Celebrity MasterChef in 2015, tied the knot in front of close family and friends on 24 October at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire.

"I have to say, the novelty of calling him my husband hasn't worn off in any way," she added. "Sometimes he will say, 'You're my wife', and I think, 'Oh, that's so exciting.'" Lisa, 48, also opened up about the moment John asked her out on a date with a romantic note, saying: "I was surprised. I knew we'd had a couple of nice times where we met, chatted, had fun and talked a lot. So we were friends, and it didn't come out of the blue, but I thought it was a very gentlemanly thing to do, a letter."

In April, the MasterChef stars celebrated their six-month anniversary by sharing unseen wedding photos. "Six months today. Happy Anniversary my love @lisafaulknercooks.. #married photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography," John wrote alongside one wedding snap. Lisa uploaded a photo from their reception, and joked: "Happy six month anniversary my husband @johntorodecooks, who knew six months later we would be stuck together completely. Will be wearing my dress all day!!"

The TV stars married in October

Their wedding celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. Lisa previously told HELLO! of her relationship with John: "I love being with him. We don't stop talking – chat, chat, chat. He's like my best mate."

