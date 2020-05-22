John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are among the friends who have sent Kate Garraway heartwarming messages as her husband, Derek Draper, continues his fight with coronavirus. After the Good Morning Britain host took part in the Clap for our Carers on Thursday, Kate gave her Instagram followers an update on his health, claiming his battle is "far from over". In response, the MasterChef judge - who lives near Kate - reached out to her, and wrote: "Thinking of you always. We are just around the corner as you know should you need anything."

His wife Lisa added: "All our love to you Kate. Thinking of you and so very grateful for our NHS. Your words ring so true." Derek, 52, was rushed to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on 30 March, and is still critically ill in intensive care. Kate's GMB colleagues also sent their warm wishes, with Charlotte Hawkins writing: "Sending love." Susanna Reid commented: "So much love to you all." Adil Ray remarked: "We are with you Kate. You are all inspiring us too. Lots of love xxx." And finally, Lorraine Kelly said: "Sending you so much love x."

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner live close to Kate

Sharing her heartache, Kate told her fans: "The journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as every day my heart sinks as I learn new and devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future. That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the frontline workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected."

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

"The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown," she added. "Thank you so much for all your messages. I am going to share more of the things that have been keeping me going on clubgarraway.com. And I would love to hear more of your challenges & thoughts there too. Sharing is such a comfort. #hope #staypositive #clapthecarers."

Kate, 53, has been married to the former Labour Party advisor since 2005. She previously described this period as "the hardest of my life" on her Club Garraway Wellbeing website. "There are of course moments when I feel exhausted to my bones and I just have to rest but that's ok too," she shared. "This is an absolutely heartbreaking and emotionally draining time for so many of us."

