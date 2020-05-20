Lisa Faulkner declares love for John Torode after spending every moment of lockdown with him The MasterChef couple tied the knot in October 2019

Lisa Faulkner has once again shown the world just how much husband John Torode means to her. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 48-year-old revealed she felt "blessed" to be spending every moment of lockdown with her man. "I feel so very blessed because I have been in lockdown with this man every single day," she gushed.

Lisa Faulkner has relished every moment of lockdown with John Torode

"And then, we've got to go out of the house because we've got to work and I've worked every hour with him," she added. "I couldn't love him anymore if I tried." She also added the words, "I love you" across the post. The sweet public display of affection comes shortly after they toasted their six-month wedding anniversary.

Last month, the couple - who tied the knot on 24 October - shared a series of photos to celebrate their milestone. "Six months today. Happy Anniversary my love @lisafaulknercooks.. #married photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography," John wrote alongside one wedding snap. Lisa uploaded a photo from their reception, and joked: "Happy six month anniversary my husband @johntorodecooks, who knew six months later we would be stuck together completely. Will be wearing my dress all day!!"

John, 54, met former EastEnders star Lisa when she competed in Celebrity MasterChef in 2015. Love blossomed in the famous TV kitchen and in 2019 they were married at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire in front of family and friends. Their wedding celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. Lisa previously told HELLO! of her relationship with John: "I love being with him. We don't stop talking – chat, chat, chat. He's like my best mate."

