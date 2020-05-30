Lisa Faulkner reveals she is bruised after falling down stairs - details The former EastEnders star shared the incident on Instagram

Lisa Faulkner has revealed that she fell down her stairs in the middle of the night, adding that it "really hurt". The mother-of-one said that she fell into the bathroom, and that her husband John Torode had to pick her up. What's more, poor Lisa ended up with some painful bruising!

The former EastEnders star explained in an Instagram video: "Good morning or good afternoon. Um, I'm in my bikini because I'm outside in the garden. I had an eventful morning. I, um, fell, in the middle of the night. I fell down two steps into a bathroom and I've bruised my bum. [It's] really, really sore. It really hurt and I felt really old and ridiculous. And John had to pick me up. So that was fun. I've got a bruise, but it could have been so much worse."

This isn’t the first time that Lisa has injured herself during lockdown. In April, the talented cook revealed that she had suffered a nasty burn while cooking dinner for herself and husband John Torode.

"I started cooking the herb crust. I started cooking it in a pan, and then put it in the oven. And then I picked up the pan with my hand," she explained as she held her hand up to the camera to reveal a burn on her palm. "It's so sore." John then added: "And you can't see the other thing, but she cut her finger as well." She resorted to clutching cold tomatoes and using Marie Reynolds Anoint oil in a bid to soothe the pain, which lasted for several days. Poor Lisa!

Lisa is currently self-isolating in her stunning London home with her daughter and husband John Torode, and the 48-year-old has been keeping her followers up to date with her family's lockdown antics.

