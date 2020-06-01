John Torode surprised his fans on Sunday morning after sharing a rather intimate photo with his wife Lisa Faulkner. The picture, which was posted on Instagram, saw the couple show off one of their bare legs over their crumpled up sheets in bed. "Good morning," wrote the MasterChef judge alongside a sun emoji.

MORE: John Torode shows rare display of affection to wife Lisa Faulkner

Loading the player...

WATCH: John and Lisa discuss their six-month anniversary

Fans rushed to comment on the intimate snap, with one calling the post "sexy". The follower commented: "Haha! That's a bit sexy isn't it!" To which, John simply replied: "Funny." Another stated: "Love to see some romance still going." However, many were quick to point out Lisa's lovely painted nails. "The only woman in lockdown who has managed to perfect the pedicure," remarked one fan, while another suggested: "Think you should have worn Lisa’s nail polish to even the photo up."

RELATED: Inside MasterChef judge John Torode's house with wife Lisa Faulkner

The sweet PDA comes shortly after Lisa revealed that she fell down her stairs in the middle of the night, adding that it "really hurt". The 48-year-old said that she fell into the bathroom, and that her husband John had to pick her up. "I had an eventful morning. I, um, fell, in the middle of the night," she explained. "I fell down two steps into a bathroom and I've bruised my bum. [It's] really, really sore. It really hurt and I felt really old and ridiculous. And John had to pick me up. So that was fun. I've got a bruise, but it could have been so much worse."

John shared this snap of his and wife Lisa's legs

During the lockdown, the couple have been keeping their fans up to date with their day-to-day life. The actress recently revealed she felt "blessed" to be spending every moment of lockdown with her man. "I feel so very blessed because I have been in lockdown with this man every single day," she gushed on Instagram Stories. "And then, we've got to go out of the house because we've got to work and I've worked every hour with him… I couldn't love him anymore if I tried." She also added the words, "I love you" across the post.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.