Ruth Langsford was treated to the most stunning bouquet of flowers on Saturday. The This Morning star awoke to a very pleasant surprise when she was delivered a bunch of peonies from arena flowers. Sharing the bouquet of vibrant shades of pink on her Instagram Stories, Ruth wrote: "Peonies. So beautiful. Thank you @arena_flowers. What a gorgeous surprise." That's certainly one way to brighten up an afternoon in isolation!

Earlier this month, Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes opened up about their concerns about their mums during the lockdown, admitting that Ruth is feeling "very anxious" about it all. Taking part in an Instagram Live, the This Morning star praised his wife for keeping their family together during the pandemic, before opening up about her worries for her mum Joan.

He said: "She's a domestic goddess, she scrubs and she cleans this house, she really keeps us all together here and she's spending a lot of time designing her clothes for her QVC range, I don't really understand it but that's what she's doing. She tends to be very anxious about this, she's very worried about her mother who is on lockdown in a care home and she can't see her so they wave to each other through a window."

The dad-of-four went on to talk about his own worries for his elderly mum Josie, 92, who lives in Belfast. Eamonn said: "But I feel worse about my mother because she is very frail, sharp as a tack, 92 years of age but does not use technology. Obviously I can't get to see her but the odd time I can get a phone to her and the wonderment, she doesn’t like technology, but the fact I can see her on something like this (video chat) is good."

Despite their concerns for their loved ones, the celebrity couple are trying to make the most of the lockdown, and have been taking part in regular Zoom chats with the rest of their family. Eamonn and Ruth share 18-year-old son Jack, and the Irish TV star is also dad to three older children from his first marriage - Declan, Rebecca and Niall.

