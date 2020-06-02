Ruth Langsford reveals why she is so proud of Eamonn Holmes The This Morning couple have been married since 2010

Ruth Langsford has expressed her pride after Eamonn Holmes marked the two-year anniversary of being awarded an Order of The British Empire. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the This Morning presenter shared a throwback photo of the moment he received the prestigious honour from the Queen. "Two Years ago today I had the honour of receiving The Order of The British Empire by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second," he wrote in the caption.

Upon seeing the post, his doting wife Ruth commented: "BEYOND proud of you," adding a red heart emoji next to it. Their celebrity friends also rushed to write messages, with Tess Daly stating: "So well deserved xxx." Gaby Roslin added: "And it was a magical party afterwards too!" To which, Eamonn replied: "The party was only made by the people. So thank you x." Lizzie Cundy noted: "Yay! Remember it well! And very well deserved my friend."

The 60-year-old, originally from Belfast, is known for his long and prolific career as a journalist and TV presenter – and more recently for teaming up with his wife, Ruth, on This Morning. At the time, Eamonn opened up about the honour of receiving an OBE, telling HELLO!: "This honour recognises a large body of work stretching nearly 40 years full stop. The amazing thing is I was given an onscreen reporting job and an incredible opportunity by Ulster television when I was just 19 years old."

"When I look back at all the things that I have achieved throughout my working life I think it's fair to say that I have made the most of that opportunity," he added. "Every general election since 1983, interviews with every Prime Minister in that time, a royal wedding, three royal funerals, two Jubilees for Her Majesty the Queen, massive sports events, big Saturday night TV shows, meeting the rich and famous are all things that I encountered along the way but I encountered nothing more wonderful than my partner on screen now and my partner in real life Ruth Langsford."

