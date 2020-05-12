Rachel Riley has taken aim at Eamonn Holmes over his previous comments on the coronavirus and 5G. Speaking to the Radio Times, the 34-year-old Countdown presenter revealed that she had previously "fallen out" with Eamonn when he invited conspiracy theorist David Icke onto his radio show, adding that she did not expect to see "ridiculous theories" repeated on This Morning. "I've also been working on some anti-misinformation campaigns for Stop Funding Fake News," Rachel told the magazine.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes pauses This Morning to clarify conspiracy theory comments

"There are a lot of people trying to make money by spreading lies about coronavirus, whether it's quack remedies or stupid conspiracy theories about 5G. It's dangerous, especially when these things get repeated on shows that you're expected to trust. I've fallen out with Eamonn Holmes before, when he had David Icke on his radio show, but you don't expect to see ridiculous theories about 5G being repeated on This Morning."

Last month, Eamonn sparked complaints when he seemed to suggest that the conspiracy theories stating 5G could be behind the spread of coronavirus shouldn't be ruled out. "What I don't accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don’t know it's not true," he said. "No one should attack or damage anything but it's easy to say it's not true because it suits the state narrative."

Rachel pictured with her five-month-old daughter Maven

Eamonn, 60, later apologised for his comments, stressing that his remarks had been "misinterpreted". "I want to clarify some comments that some of you may have misinterpreted from me yesterday, around conspiracy theories and Coronavirus and this involved the roll out of 5G," he told viewers.

"Both Alice Beer and myself agreed in a discussion on this very programme on fake news that it is not true, and there is no connection between the present national health emergency and 5G and to suggest otherwise would be wrong and indeed it could be possibly dangerous. Every theory relating to such a connection has been proven to be false and we would like to emphasise that. However, many people are rightly concerned and are looking for answers, and that's simply what I was trying to impart yesterday but for the avoidance of any doubt I want to make it clear there's no scientific evidence to substantiate any of those 5G theories."