Rochelle and Marvin Humes want their children to 'feel enough' and represented – watch their moving speech The couple rescheduled their weekly house party to share the inspiring message

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have released a video reflecting on recent worldwide events following the tragic killing of George Floyd. The couple usually delight fans with a house party on Friday nights, but this week the couple chose to share an inspiring video message with their followers instead.

"We don't think that it's right this week. It's been a massive few days around the world with the tragic killing of George Floyd and of course #blackouttuesday which happened this week as well," Marvin, 35, began saying in the video, which was posted on their Instagram feeds.

After reflecting on #blackouttuesday and the important conversations they have since had with friends and family, the pair opened up about what this means to them as parents to their daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

"As parents for us, we are so aware that we are raising the future and we've got two girls and a soon-to-be son that we are raising and we want them to know that they are enough, to feel enough," Rochelle, 31, said.

"Yeah, we don't want them to question their skin colour, who they are, to never question their heritage, they need to be proud of that," proud dad Marvin added.

Marvin and Rochelle's daughter Alaia-Mai and Valentina

Rochelle continued: "They have a beautiful mix from all over the world and it's important that they feel that. We want them to feel comfortable in their own skin, we want them to feel represented, which is really important. You can't be what you can't see, fact, it wasn't like that when we were growing up so positives are that we're talking, we're having those conversations.

The couple ended their three-minute-long video, which has already been watched by half a million followers, with an inspiring message: "Talk about it, buy that book, watch that film, educate your little ones, educate yourself and we are one human race at the end of the day and that's how we need to move forward. No one is born racist, no one is born ignorant, it's learnt. It has to change."