This Morning star Rochelle Humes shares sweet self-acceptance message for her daughters – see pic

This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes shared a gorgeous photo of her eldest daughter to Instagram on Wednesday. The picture showed six-year-old Alaia-Mai from the back, standing in the kitchen. She wore her school uniform, consisting of a yellow gingham skirt and grey sweater, and her long hair was divided into two bunches, tied with yellow ribbons.

Rochelle and her husband Marvin Humes married in 2012

In the caption, Rochelle shared a beautiful tribute to her daughters – and to the importance of loving yourself. The 30-year old wrote: "My favourite part of our mornings are doing my girls' hair for school, their partings might not be straight and their bunches are almost certainly uneven but it's our little bonding time. I love teaching them [to] love their curly locks."

Her fans loved the insight into her life and commented with their approval of her positive attitude. They wrote: "I agree.. love doing my little girl's hair," "I’ve got 2 girls with long hair, I also love our mornings doing their plaits," and "You are so right Rochelle. Teach them to love their beautiful hair," while Strictly star Ashley Roberts added: "Awww."

Rochelle posted the beautiful photo of her daughter Alaia-Mai

Rochelle married her former This Morning co-star Marvin Humes in the spectacular setting of Blenheim Palace in 2012, after getting engaged in 2010. The couple share two daughters: Alaia-Mai, and two-year-old Valentina. They met when they were both part of pop groups. Marvin was a member of boy band JLS, while Rochelle, who started out in S Club Juniors when she was just 11, had thirteen top ten hits with The Saturdays before moving into TV.

Once on our screens on a regular basis, she quickly established herself as a style icon, and her third collection with high street store New Look launched to acclaim earlier this month. Speaking to HELLO! Fashion Monthly, the mum-of-two said of her love of fashion: "It’s always been a big part of my life, it gets me excited, probably more than it should, if you ask my accountant."

