Marvin Humes exclusively reveals that Rochelle and his family is now complete - Find out why…

Marvin Humes exclusively reveals that Rochelle and his family is now complete

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have had a busy start to 2019, with Marvin joking it has been an "expensive couple of months" with Valentine's Day and three birthdays including Rochelle's big 30th. The Humes' household is jam-packed, and the radio host has confessed to HELLO! that at the moment "there are no plans to have anymore children."

Marvin and Rochelle are proud parents to two daughters and since February – to a beautiful puppy they've named Ginger. Marvin explained to HELLO! that looking after her "takes a lot of attention and time - we are still training." The father-of-two explained that the extra family member has made the house "crazy" as now there are "kids running around and dogs running around" but the radio host reassured HELLO! that the couple enjoy having a busy home.

Rochelle and Marvin married in 2012

Asked if there are any plans to expand the family, the 34-year-old told HELLO!: "We've just got a puppy! You know what- we are so happy, so lucky to have the family that we have got. Look, there are no plans to have anymore children…I would never say never, but at the minute, I think that the Hume's family is complete."

Marvin is teaming up with McDonald's Fun Football Campaign

It seems that Ginger has come at the right time for the family, with the former JLS star teaming up with McDonalds to promote their Fun Football Campaign that hopes to encourage children to keep active. The successful singer revealed that Ginger does just that: "we've all been in the garden kicking the ball around, the puppy's been running around after the ball and the girls have been getting involved." Marvin explained that he believes fitness is important for "your mental health, your physical health and your general health," so is happy to be promoting this project.

