Charley Webb has shared the sweetest photo of her baby son Ace taking part in a TikTok video with his dad Matthew Wolfenden. The Emmerdale actress shared a screengrab from the footage on Instagram, which showed Matthew moving their son's hands in time to the music. "That TikTok with Ace," Charley wrote alongside the photo. The doting mum shares Ace, nine months, and older sons Bowie, four, and Buster, ten, with husband Matthew – who also stars in Emmerdale as David Metcalfe. The Debbie Dingle actress later shared another cute photo of her baby playing with his older brother's toy, writing alongside the snapshot: "Stealing Bowie's toys again."

Charley Webb's baby son Ace appeared in a sweet TikTok video

The Emmerdale star often shares sweet photos of her children on social media and has been keeping fans up to date on her family's time together during lockdown. The 32-year-old has made sure her sons have had plenty to do, with activities ranging from picnics in the garden to arts and crafts projects. Like many other parents, Charley has also become a temporary teacher and has been home schooling her oldest children over the past few months.

The Emmerdale star with her husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three children

Last month, Charley shared an honest post with her followers about mental health, revealing that she had been hit hard after each of her pregnancies. Alongside a family photo taken in the hospital shortly after she gave birth to Ace, she wrote: "This is our first picture as a 5. A couple of hours after Ace was born. I can’t lie, I find being pregnant really hard. I had horrendous sickness with all 3 of the boys which pretty much lasted my whole pregnancies. I found it so hard to be able to function, all I wanted to do was lie down and sleep. Something that gets harder when you’ve got others running around." Charley went on to reveal that all three of her births were "amazing", but said she found it particularly difficult to cope after welcoming her youngest son.

"I suffered with postnatal depression after Buster which I didn’t realise at the time. With Bowie, I was so aware of how I felt before that I really managed things much better. I made sure I got him in a routine really early on and for me, I think that helped me (I’m a bit of a control freak). The jump from 2-3 I found the hardest. Luckily Ace is a really good baby but suddenly there’s more of them than there is of you."

