Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpse inside son Reign's bedroom – complete with homemade den The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares three children with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a look inside her youngest son Reign's bedroom – and it's every little boy's dream!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram over the summer to post a photo from the five-year-old's room, which features a bed in the shape of a house, a stylish black-and-white rug, and a giant giraffe.

In the picture, neat piles of the little boy's clothes were on the floor, along with a cardboard box which had been transformed into a miniature den.

The Poosh founder lives in Calabasas, California, with Reign, and older children Penelope, eight, and Mason, ten, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

MORE: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's stunning family home in LA

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Mason Disick decorates the garden during lockdown

The home features everything from an outdoor pool to a games room, as well as a custom-built playhouse in the garden, which has a no-technology rule.

The increidble playhouse has even been featured in Architectural Digest and Kourtney explained why she doesn't want her kids playing with devices in there.

"The kids wanted a TV and we were like, 'No'," she told the publication. "There are books in there, and it's cute for playing games. The biggest thing is to use your imagination and have time to relax. It's a place to lounge and read books and play."

RELATED: Inside the jaw-dropping homes of the Kardashian-Jenner family

GALLERY: 13 celebrities with their own amazing home cinemas

Kourtney Kardashian shared a look inside son Reign's bedroom

Kourtney bought the home with her ex in 2014 and paid $8.5million for it.

Over the years fans have been able to take a sneak peek in her home as it feature on their reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians but now the show has been cancelled it won't be much longer that their doors will be open to their followers.

Kourtney's sister Kim wrote a heartfelt message to their fans on social media: "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

READ: Kourtney Kardashian reveals her ultra-healthy morning diet routine

She recently shared a sneak peek at her living room too

Kourtney will now likely focus on her family and her lifestyle website, Poosh.

Just this week she shared her intricate morning routine on the site, which includeds a 7am wake-up, pray, collagen drink, apple tea, the school run, a workout and an avocado smoothie.

We're exhausted just reading about it.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.