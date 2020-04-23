Charley Webb took to Instagram on Thursday to share a postcard that her sister Cassie Lomas had sent her while the siblings isolate apart from each other during the coronavirus lockdown. The Emmerdale star admitted that the gesture had made her "emotional," adding that she is missing her family "like crazy". Sharing a photo of the Kate Moss postcard that Cassie sent, she wrote: "Cute little postcard arrived from my sister and the kids. Made me feel emotional, we're all missing each other like crazy. We're so lucky to have the technology we have. Love you all @cassielomas."

WATCH: Charley shares rare video of baby Ace

The Debbie Dingle actress might not be able to physically spend time with her sister, who is a talented makeup artist, but that hasn’t stopped the pair teaming up for a brilliant reason during the current lockdown.

Charley shared the post on Isntagram

In March, Charley and Cassie released an Instagram makeup tutorial, which was filmed weeks before the lockdown measures went into effect. In the clip, shared on Instagram, Cassie gave her sister a gorgeous smoky eye look, and explained in a step-by-step guide to followers how they could recreate the look at home.

Charley explained on social media: "Daytime smoky eye. Really simple look that you can easily do yourself. Won’t be needing it for a while but we can all get some practice in. Mine and @misscassielomas’s tutorial is on my story and I’ll add it to my highlights."

On her own Instagram Cassie added: "Natural and fresh smoky eye.... did you even know that was a thing? If your style is ‘less is more’ you can still go for a smoky eye but keeping it subtle. This look is so simple to do and naturally defines all your best bits. It’s on my stories now or watch it again on my highlights."

