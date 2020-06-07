Martin Lewis reveals his secret dance talent and how he used to dance 20 hours a week The money expert said he is good with his feet

Martin Lewis has revealed one of his favourite hobbies, and we have to say we are very surprised! Talking to Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs on Sunday morning, the This Morning money expert revealed he loves dancing and used to go out dancing for "15-20 hours a week" when he was in his thirties.

"I need to admit something here that will be difficult for listeners of Desert Island Discs to hear, but I've never really listened to music. Music has not been a big part of my life. I've haven't really ever bought a record or a tape or a CD until I had my daughter," he confessed.

Martin susprised fans when revealing his dance talent

"But there was one period in my life when music played a slightly more important role in my life because in my thirties I got really into dancing which will surprise some people. And I used to go out and probably dance 15-20 hours a week, partner dancing, lifts and swings and turns and spins and I wasn't bad. I had quite good feet, thank you very much," he said, before requesting to listen to Ricky Martin's Livin' La Vida Loca hit. The father-of-one also admitted that when he was studying journalism at university his dream was to work on This Morning.

Martin's dream has always been to work on This Morning

"In journalism school, everyone sat around and we all said what we wanted to do and there were some brave people that wanted to be war correspondents and I talked about wanting to be an expert on a show like This Morning and they looked at me and they said 'why? Why do you want to talk about money there?' And the answer is quite simple because when you watch those programmes you know, they have their psychiatrist and their doctors and stylists and hairdressers and all of these people who make people's lives better but you can't do any of it if you don't have money.

If you want to truly affect people's lives, you put cash in their pockets to begin with and that's the greatest form of empowerment you've got in our society."