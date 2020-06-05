Martin Lewis shares loving photo with wife Lara Lewington as they celebrate special occasion The money expert and the BBC presenter have been married since 2009

Martin Lewis and wife Lara Lewington were in good spirits on Thursday evening as they marked the beginning of the new series of The Martin Lewis Money Show, which the couple are filming from the comfort of their own home due to the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter ahead of the start of the ITV show, Martin proudly posed with his wife Lara, who has been helping him produce it since they began to self-isolate in March.

Martin with wife Lara posing ahead of the show

"Putting finishing touches to the first LIVE @itvMLshow of the new series. Still at home with @LaraLewington helping out," he wrote alongside the sweet snap of the two which showed them with their arms around each other, smiling to the camera.

Lara, a reporter on BBC's Click, also took to Twitter to share a picture - but this time just of Martin, hard at work at his desk.

"Pre-show concentration, as another series of @itvMLshow kicks off in our house at 8.30," she said alongside a picture of the money expert sat working on his laptop.

The star has turned his office into a studio whilst in lockdown

Fans were delighted with the rare pictures and the couple were inundated with sweet messages. "Gorgeous couple," wrote a follower, whilst a second wondered: "Your wife is gorgeous! Was it love because of the fact you are both journalists and have diverse interests that work well together?"

Martin announced the happy news that ITV had opted to commission a brand-new series of the Martin Lewis Money Show two weeks ago. "Hope you enjoyed the last in this series of @itvmlshow though I'm pleased to say ITV realise the importance of financial info right now, so we've been recommissioned for 6wks more starting in a fornight but at 8:30 not 8pm," he proudly told his loyal followers at the time.

Martin, 47, and Lara have been married since May 2009. Lara, 40, is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine. The couple share one child together, daughter Sapphire, who was born in 2012.