This Morning's Martin Lewis makes rare comments about daughter Sapphire – and reveals her 'special power'

Martin Lewis has spoken out about his family life during lockdown and has opened up about his "little girl" Sapphire, who seems to have him wrapped around her little finger.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the 48-year-old money expert confessed that he finds it really hard to say no to his seven-year-old daughter because he just wants to "make her happy".

"When my daughter was born, I remember saying: 'I'll buy her everything she needs, but not everything she wants'. Unfortunately, I didn't factor in her special power. Those eyes," he said.

"I'm helpless and usually resort to saying, 'Ask mummy', because mummy is stronger than me. We don't splurge on her, but one of my greatest joys is making her happy," he proudly says of his only child with wife Lara Lewington.

The founder of moneysavingexpert.com then went on to reveal how he makes time every night to spend some one-on-one time with Sapphire.

"No matter what’s happening, the working day finishes at 6pm. That's when I have an hour and a half of normal life with my little girl… telly, reading stories and putting her to bed."

Speaking about losing his mother at such a young age and how that must have impacted the way he is as a father, he added: "I lost my mother when I was 11 and wonder if that has changed me as a father. In the back of my head I've got this idea that I want to be there for her until she's 20. Anything after that is a bonus."

Martin, 48, and Lara have been married since May 2009. Lara, 40, is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine. The couple share one child together, daughter Sapphire, who was born in 2012.