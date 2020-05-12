Jennifer Lopez has proved once again just how much her 12-year-old daughter Emme looks like her as a little girl. The Hustlers actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video montage made up of photos and footage of herself and her mum Guadalupe from over the years, including from the singer's childhood. Alongside the clip, she wrote: "To my mama and all the mums out there! Mum, thank you so much for being so patient with me, for making me always believe that I could do anything that I wanted to do. That seed you planted made me who I am today. That was all you."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen photos of her family

J-Lo is incredibly close to her mum and dad David, and grew up in the Bronx, New York, with sisters Lynda and Leslie. Throughout Jennifer's career, Guadalupe has always been incredibly supportive, and has appeared at red carpet events with the singer, and is often in the audience at her concerts and during any live interview that J-Lo takes part in. The mother-of-three even showcased her incredible dance moves on stage with her famous daughter in December when she celebrated her birthday during one of Jennifer's concerts. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shared footage from the special moment on her Instagram account, alongside a heartfelt tribute, where she described her mum as "the definition of youthful and timeless at every age".

J-Lo looks just like her daughter Emme as a little girl

Jennifer has taken inspiration from her mum when it comes to parenting her twins Emme and Max. The trio are currently isolating in Miami with J-Lo's fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughters Natasha and Ella. A-Rod shared a sweet message dedicated to Jennifer on Mother's Day, where he praised her for being great with his children, as well as her twins. He wrote: "For me, Mother's Day is just another reminder of how amazing Jennifer is with our kids EVERY DAY. And that’s never been more apparent than during these last couple of months at home. Watching her be a loving mum to all of our kids has been an experience I will never forget. This time at home has been challenging for so many."

The singer with fiancé A-Rod and their children

Alex continued: "The hardships and uncertainty have changed how we all look at things as we search for a new normal. But in many ways it also has brought all of us closer together as families and that is a true blessing. I hope the same is true for all of you. To Jen, and to all of the moms out there: Thank you. For the sacrifices you make for your children. For the love and support you give them today and every day of their lives. You are all rockstars."

