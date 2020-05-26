Jennifer Lopez reveals how stepdaughters Ella and Natasha have helped her during lockdown The Hustlers actress is isolating in Miami with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children

Jennifer Lopez is an incredibly talented dancer, but the Jenny from the Block hitmaker recently enlisted the help of her soon-to-be stepdaughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, as she prepared for a dance-off with Jimmy Fallon, which was aired on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show. J-Lo won the dance challenge and her proud fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram of her practicing the routine at home before the show, making sure to point out his daughters' involvement. He wrote: "It’s going DOWN tonight on @fallontonight!!! Jen VS @jimmyfallon. Who do you think is gonna win?! #BTS #WorldOfDanceAgain FYI Jennifer just reminded me that she had Ella and Tashi help choreograph this dance!! Enjoy!!!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez practices TikTok dance with help from stepdaughters Ella and Natasha

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez with their children during lockdown

J-Lo is incredibly close to Natasha and Ella, and would officially have been their stepmother by now, had her wedding not have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the Hustlers actress paid a sweet tribute to Ella as she celebrated her birthday in lockdown, giving an insight into their bond. Taking to Instagram, the star revealed that she had promised Ella her Ralph & Russo lilac dress, which she had worn to the 2017 Grammy's. The gorgeous design features a ruffled neckline and high slit, and Ella has had her eye on it ever since! Of the first time they met, J-Lo penned: "You ran to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammy's for when you grew up. You won my heart in a split second."

MORE: Nicole Kidman joins Big Little Lies co-stars during lockdown for special reason

J-Lo has a close bond with her stepdaughters

The dancer – who shares 12-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony - previously told Entertainment Tonight that the girls often discuss which outfits they want to have when they are older. "Ella told me: 'I want your [Grammy's] dress with the orchid,' and Emme is like: 'What about that [dress], mummy? Are we going to keep that? Don't throw that out.' They tell me all the time," she said.

READ: Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses helps keep late grandfather Bruce's memory alive in sweetest way

A-Rod and Jennifer's children all get on incredibly well, and the celebrity couple have previously spoken out about their kids' close relationship. Talking to People, the Selina actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.