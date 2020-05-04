Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have thrown their support behind Vanessa Bryant following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi in January. And on Gigi's 14th birthday over the weekend, the celebrity couple took to Instagram to share a powerful photo with their family as they honoured the teenager. J-Lo and A-Rod posed in the garden of their Miami mansion with Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, along with Jennifer's 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, all wearing red bracelets created by Vanessa, which support the Mamba and Mambacita foundation. The bands will soon be on sale to fund the family's foundation, as well as honouring the late teenager, whose favourite colour was red.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez posed with their children wearing red bands in honour of Gigi Bryant

Alex – who was good friends with Kobe - shared the family photo on his Instagram account, alongside the caption: "Happy Birthday, Gigi. We miss you. You are always in our hearts. Today we wore these red bracelets in honour of you, to symbolize love and life. I think of you, Mambacita, and your dad everyday. We love you." The red bands were introduced by Vanessa on her daughter's birthday, who explained the heartbreaking backstory behind them on social media. She wrote: "Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi's birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi's way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness." As well as Jennifer and Alex, other celebrities to show their support included Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson, who also shared photos on Instagram wearing the red bands.

Gigi and Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in January

J-Lo and A-Rod were devastated by the news of Kobe and Gigi's tragic deaths. The father and daughter tragically died in a helicopter crash along with seven other victims, on their way to basketball rehearsals. A public memorial was held in their honour at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on 24 February – a date chosen by Vanessa to honour both Kobe's basketball number, 24, and Gianna's, who wore the number two. Jennifer and Alex were in attendance at the ceremony, along with Beyoncé, who opened the service performing one of Kobe's favorite songs, XO, which was followed by Halo. Other guests included Kim and Kanye West, Kris Jenner and Khloe, and Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the ceremony.

