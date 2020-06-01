Jennifer Lopez has been able to enjoy a slower pace of life during the lockdown and spend quality time with her family. The Hustlers star sat down with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children last week to watch the premiere of series four of World of Dance and A-Rod shared the sweetest picture on Instagram of them relaxing on the sofa together transfixed in the competition. The black-and-white picture featured Jennifer's twins, Emme and Max, 12, and Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, sitting with the famous couple. Fans adored seeing an insight into the family's close bond, with one writing: "What a beautiful family, hope you guys are staying safe," while another wrote: "You guys are the cutest." A third added: "The sweetest family!"

Jennifer Lopez's family, including twins Emme and Max, supported the star from home

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker and Alex were set to tie the knot this year, but were forced to cancel their wedding as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Jennifer opened up about her disappointment, admitting that the couple weren't currently re-planning their wedding as "nobody knows" what is going to happen with COVID-19. Speaking on the Today Show, the 50-year-old said: "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out…I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what, god has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see."

JLo and A-Rod were due to marry but had to cancel their wedding amid the coronavirus crisis

While wedding planning has been delayed for the foreseeable future, Alex previously revealed that they had come up with some ideas about when and how the wedding may take place once things return to normal. "We had a meeting on Zoom with our core group of people," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look. It's such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year – whether in terms of scheduling or financially – you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So, we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively."

