Loose Women star pulls out of show last minute for health procedure

Katie Piper had fans concerned when she announced that she had to withdraw from a scheduled appearance on her ITV breakfast show on Saturday 8 June.

© Getty Katie presents her own morning show on ITV

The Loose Women star, 40, took to Instagram to share the news. She wrote: "Sadly I'm not going to be on my breakfast show this weekend as I've had to have an unexpected medical procedure."

Katie went on to reassure her fans, saying: "All is well and I hope after some rest I'll be back in the hot seat next weekend."

How have Katie's colleagues reacted?

Elle Osili-Wood, fellow ITV presenter and regular on Katie Piper's Breakfast Show wrote: "We can’t wait to have you back!" accompanied by a heart emoji.

Former Loose Women panelist and TV presenter Carol Vorderman sent her well-wishes to Katie and encouraged her to put her health first, commenting: "Take care wonderful lady. You come first telly is just telly. Sending huge love and respect."

© Getty The TV personality was one of many to wish Katie well

Broadcaster Gaby Roslin also joined in the support for Katie. She wrote: "Sending you lots of love and healing energy beautiful girl." Hopefully Katie makes a speedy recovery.

What will happen to the show?

While Katie is away recuperating, presenting will be handed over to Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins. Katie thanked her colleague for "stepping in last minute".

Charlotte also sent Katie love and made sure to address the TV presenter's conspicuous absence in the opening to the show. She said: “Katie can’t be here this morning but she has entrusted me to look after the show and to make sure you all at home still have your Saturday fix of fun and positivity.”

WATCH: Katie Piper shares shocking bruises caused by health issue

Has this happened before?

In 2022, Katie was rushed to hospital after her husband noticed that something was wrong.

"Emergency operation for me!" she wrote on Instagram. "On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye, I was excited thinking I had a pupil again, but by Sunday my left eye was extremely painful and couldn’t tolerate light, so I patched it up and put it down to old injuries. I’m used to being in some level of discomfort and I went to work."

"I got in touch with my eye specialist and unfortunately he confirmed the black circle was a hole in my eye and the eye had perforated. This had always been a fear that it would happen," Katie continued.

After having surgery, she returned to work on Loose Women just a few days later.

© ITV Katie regularly appears on Loose Women

In 2008, Katie was near her London home when she was attacked with acid which burned her face and neck, leaving her with life-threatening injuries. She has had 250 operations since the attack.

What has Katie said about the attack?

Posting in 2018 on the 10th anniversary of the attack, Katie wrote: "10 years ago to the day today, I found it hard to dig deep, believe and trust in when people would say ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

© Instagram Katie worried that she wouldn't find love again after her acid attack

"Now I look in the mirror and see the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through, it is now my strength. Scars maybe be permanent but I am who I am today, take back the power and live your best life... Never allow anyone to control or attempt to silence you."

Who is Katie's support system?

She is married to Richard Sutton, who has been a stalwart support over the years. The couple have been married for twelve years and share two daughters, Belle, ten, and Penelope, 6. No doubt the close-knit family are coming together to support Katie.