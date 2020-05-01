Oti Mabuse was probably the most famous Mabuse sibling until Motsi made a mark on the nation during her new role as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. But there is another sister in the mix – and they all look so alike! On Friday, Oti shared a rare glimpse at her lesser-known sibling, Phemelo, and she is just as beautiful. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Oti commented on a clip that Phemelo wrote about her and Motsi. She said: "I love how my sisters embrace their natural state, it makes them sooo beautiful to me @motsimabuse @otimabuse." Oti responded: "You mean no makeup? We could not be asked."

Oti Mabuse shared a rare snap of her sister Phemelo

Oti then re-shared a close-up snap of Phemelo – and she is the spitting image of her sisters. Continuing on from her previous message, Phemelo, who is wearing makeup in the photo, added: "I am not about that life, they know," followed by two crying with laughter emojis. Commenting on the pic, Oti complimented her sister, writing: "You're beautiful the most when you're happy @phemelom."

Phemelo, who lives in South Africa, did not follow in Oti and Mabuse's footsteps by becoming a professional dancer, but she's certainly not without any talent. Phemelo is an MBA graduate working as an engineer. Fun fact: Oti also studied engineering at university before starting her professional ballroom dancing career. While it's rare to see all three siblings together, they have actually appeared on TV before. Last year, Oti, Motsi and Phemelo joined forces to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox before it was announced that Motsi would be joining the team at Strictly.

Oti Mabuse and her sisters appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox

Thankfully, it looks like we'll see Oti and Motsi in action again this year, despite the coronavirus lockdown. Director of Content Charlotte Moore explained that the upcoming series of Strictly may still go ahead, just without a studio audience. Speaking on a virtual panel for the Edinburgh TV Festival, she said: "I would say is [people think] if it is shiny floor, it needs an audience, and I don't think that's necessarily true.

"When you look at something like Drag Race, which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it never has an audience. The audience is the four judges and I don't think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show!" Charlotte continued: "I think inevitably things are going to change."

