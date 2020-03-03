Oti Mabuse enjoyed a girls' night out on Monday as she reunited with former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Faye Tozer. The duo attended the What's On Stage Awards at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London's Leicester Square, where Faye co-presented three awards. Sharing a sweet snap of the pair alongside another friend on her Instagram Stories, Faye, who appeared in the 2018 series of Strictly alongside Giovanni Pernice, sweetly captioned the image: "Love you girls." Oti shared the same pic on her own Stories. The night out must have come as a relief to the professional dancer, who had spent the previous nine hours rehearsing with her The Greatest Dancer group for their upcoming performance.

It was only last week that Oti was forced to deny she is expecting her first child after her husband Marius Iepure hinted at a secret on Instagram. Oti laughed off the suggestion after she was quizzed by a fan on whether she is expecting. Marius shared a loved-up snap of the couple, which he captioned: "Psst... can you keep a secret? Link in bio." One fan immediately jumped to conclusions and replied, "Your pregnant", leaving Oti to quickly clear up any confusion. She responded: "no lmao."

The link Marius was referring to leads fans to a mailing list page, which states "something big is coming". The news is more than likely the same as what Oti revealed earlier last week – she is teaming up with her husband for a weekend-long dance spectacular this summer! Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Hi everyone, so Marius and I are very excited to announce that we're working on a brand new dance event coming up in July."

"In London," quipped Marius, with Oti explaining: "It's going to be all-weekend long, with some of the best dancers in the world, your favourite TV stars will be there. It's going to be a dinner and dance, workshops and amazing shows." Her husband then added: "A long long weekend of dance… hope to see you there."

