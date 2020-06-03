Oti Mabuse has revealed that she had a frank discussion with her husband Marius Iepure about the Black Lives Matter movement. Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star told her followers that on Tuesday her "heart broke," adding that "so much more learning should be done," and that she had had a "deep discussion" with her husband.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse shares never-before-seen look inside garden

Oti also said that he had "never dreamed of having" the conversation, but that it was a topic she was "far too familiar with". The star's full post read: "Today my heart broke. So much more learning should be done. So many people hurt. @MariusIepure and I had to have a deep discussion today because one day we hope we will never have to have these conversations.

Oti shared the post on Instagram

"Conversations that he never dreamed of having and conversations that I am far too familiar with hearing. We deeply hope not but for that to happen we need to bring this to light now! In South Africa 1990 was a big year for us and we are still working towards it.

"May 2020 begin that journey for America (and around the world). But something must change."

The professional dancer then shared a moving quote by Nelson Mandela that read: "What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

On Tuesday, Oti also shared visceral images of protesters taking to the streets in America, and encouraged her followers to educate themselves about racism.

