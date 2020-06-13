Robbie Williams and Ayda Field detail their kids' lockdown routine – including baby Beau's The couple are still self-isolating at their LA mansion

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field released their latest (Staying) At Home With the Williamses podcast episode and delighted fans when they explained how they have kept their four children entertained during lockdown, revealing their usual daily activities.

Recording the episode from their Los Angeles mansion, Ayda told Robbie and their listeners: "What are we doing to keep the kids entertained? That's a really good question because when you keep your kids entertained, you keep the parents happy because the one big adjustment is going from kids who do lots of activities outdoors and schooling to all of a sudden containing them within four walls and taking all those activities and friends away and going ' hey, look, it's going to be alright, this is fun!' and I don't think the kids were too impressed the first two weeks."

MORE: Ayda Field reveals mum Gwen's secret cancer battle during lockdown

The couple revealed the daughter Teddy loves to play the piano and make up songs

Robbie hilariously added: "I'm just going to say, look, I was raised by the television and I turned out perfectly.

Ayda couldn't help but laugh out loud and ask her husband: "Are you really going to go with that as the recommendation? Just TV all day?"

"Yeah, that's what happened to me," added Robbie, who was later jokingly shamed by Ayda for not graduating from high school.

Little Beau likes to drink milk and sleep

"So anyways," Ayda continued to explain. "What we have been doing with the kids to keep them entertained is lots of arts and crafts. Charlie in particular loves to paint and draw. They are into Thor right now, we are teaching them about Thor so we are making hammers... Teddy likes dancing and making up songs, so we have a piano in the playroom and she just plays and makes up songs and you sometimes sing with her.

SEE: Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's three luxurious homes in LA, London and Malibu

"Coco we throw in a cage that's in the playroom and we just let her smash stuff," Ayda jokingly said referring to her daughter's playpen.

Coco likes to play inside her playpen

"She watches Mickey Mouse, she calls it Minna," added Robbie.

"We have another child, Beau, who pretty much just sleeps. Pretty easy maintenance during the day because he drinks his milk, we stick him on his playmat and then he falls asleep," explained the proud mother-of-four. Ayda and Robbie welcomed baby Beau in February, announcing his birth on Valentine's Day.