Robbie Williams and Ayda Field share rare family picture but fans are left wondering about baby Beau's whereabouts Robbie and Ayda welcomed baby earlier this year via a surrogate

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field delighted fans on Friday as they posed for the cutest family picture with their three eldest children.

The proud mother-of-four shared the gorgeous photo on Instagram, showing her and Robbie all dressed up and posing for the camera whilst Teddy and Charlie sat in chairs, with their backs to the camera as they watched cartoons on what looked like an iPad. Little Coco could be seen standing up, holding onto her mum's hand, with her back also towards the camera.

Robbie and Ayda with three of their children, Charlie, Teddy and Coco

Even the couple's dog Buddy made an appearance, looking adorable in Ayda's arms whilst sticking his tongue out for the family shot.

Fans were delighted, however, they wondered where baby Beau was. "Looking good! Baby was taking the photo," said a fan, to which Ayda jokingly replied: "thank you and yes! :) xxxx," followed by several laughing emojis. The 41-year-old later revealed that Beau, whose birth was announced on Valentine's Day, had missed the family snap because he had been taking a nap. When asked again by a follower about his whereabouts, she said: "sleeping ...like a very good baby :) xxx."

Other fans complemented their family on their fashion choices, with one noting Charlie's adorable look. "Ah. I can see that Charlie there is wearing a suit jacket. Looks good on him," they commented, with Ayda revealing: "He loves a suit look."

Fans wondered why baby Beau had not made an appearance

The family-of-six are self-isolating at their Los Angeles mansion and in order to shake things up, they introduced the concept of "formal Fridays" back in April to help them feel slightly more "normal".

"@robbiewilliams Shave your legs, wash your hair, cause it's officially FORMAL FRIDAYS at the Williams House #ourhouse #formalfridays #whynot #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx," Ayda announced on Instagram last month. Fans of the couple loved the idea and took to the Instagram comments to say so. One follower simply said: "Brilliant idea!" while another gushed: "Wow you two look gorgeous xx." A third added: "Fabulous... love you guys looks like so much fun living with the Williams’s family."